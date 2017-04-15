Two people from Toronto have been arrested in North Sydney, N.S., and charged for their alleged involvement in numerous frauds and thefts from Ontario to Newfoundland.

The woman, 33, and man, 42, face dozens of charges from their arrest on April 9.

Nova Scotia RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jennifer Clarke said the duo had just taken a Marine Atlantic ferry from Newfoundland to Nova Scotia. The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary told the RCMP that the two were on board.

"Right around 6 p.m., after the ferry got in, two people were arrested in North Sydney, and they were found to be in possession of a lot of stolen items ... a lot of stolen IDs, some wallets, a stolen purse, credit cards and some other personal items," Clarke said.

Police also seized a rental truck.

58 charges

The man faces 33 charges, including 18 counts of possession of property obtained by crime, three counts of breaching probation, two counts of forgery and one count of carrying a prohibited weapon (a switchblade-type knife).

The woman faces 25 charges, mostly related to possession of property obtained through crime.

They were both charged with carrying possible break-and-enter instruments.

Police forces in Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Labrador, New Brunswick and Ontario are working together to identify the owners of the stolen property, Clarke said.

She said if people suspect they might have lost items in a recent theft, they should contact their local police department.

The man and woman appeared in Provincial Court in Sydney on April 10 and have been remanded into custody until their next court appearance April 18.