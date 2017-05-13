Proposed cuts to programs in the Cape Breton-Victoria Regional School Board drew an angry response from parents Friday in Sydney.

A group of 15 people held a demonstration in front of the school board office on George Street.

The board has advised the Nova Scotia Teachers Union that student services positions could be among the cuts when the board finalizes its budget for next year.

Jennifer Halliday, who has two school-aged children, organized the rally.

"After watching the law amendments committee when the teachers were being imposed a contract, it really struck a chord with me to see how impassioned these teachers were and how the government really wasn't listening," Halliday said. "But then to hear that they're cutting from the kids that need it the most, I can't stand aside and let it happen."

The possible cuts include 3½ elementary art teacher positions, two school psychologists, two guidance counsellors, one social worker, one literacy consultant and one speech language pathologist.

Jennifer Halliday organized the rally Friday against proposed cuts. (George Mortimer/CBC)

'The system is already failing kids'

Caelin Romeo spoke at the rally. Her child is not in school yet, but she's concerned about cuts to staff for special needs students.

"I'm concerned because I was a student with a disability and in order to succeed, you need these resources. So to me, it's sending the message that we're not good enough for a proper education just like the other kids."

"My son is only 10 months old but I fear for the future," Romeo said. "The system is already failing kids as it is, so why keep taking from the vulnerable kids?"

Cuts not approved yet

Darren Googoo is the chairman of the school board. He said he is not able to confirm any specific cuts.

"A school board is required under the Education Act to deliver a balanced budget. We work within the boundaries of the Department of Education and the preliminary budget numbers that they've provided to us."

Googoo said the board has seen a significant decline in enrolment, and that trend is not expected to change in the coming school year.

"The end result is that we have to prepare a budget that meets the needs of the students that are into or are coming into the system and that is our challenge."

No cuts have been approved by the board so far, he added.

"We're unable to have firm numbers until the legislature sits again and the governing party passes a budget. Right now we only have a draft budget and we are working with draft numbers."

Halliday says she plans to continue the protest at the next school board meeting, which will take place the last Monday of the month.