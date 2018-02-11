Rainfall amounts of 25 to 50 mm are expected as the rain continues for much of Sunday. The highest totals are expected in Southwestern Nova Scotia.

All areas of the province are under either rainfall warnings, freezing rain warnings or both:

Southwest Nova Scotia is under rainfall warnings.

Central Nova Scotia is under both rainfall and freezing rain warnings, except Halifax counties and areas of Colchester County, where only rainfall warnings are in effect.

Northern Nova Scotia, including Cape Breton, is under both rainfall and freezing rain warnings, except Antigonish and Pictou counties, where only rainfall warnings are in effect.

Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible, according to Environment Canada.

Freezing rain is expected Sunday morning and evening. Temperatures are expected to warm up Sunday night, changing freezing rain into rain.

Highways, roads, walkways, sidewalks and parking lots could become icy and slippery.

High winds could also cause damage in parts of Inverness County where wind gusts will get up to 90 km/h Sunday evening and end overnight.