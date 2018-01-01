About 100 people turned out to a Nova Scotia beach this morning to help rescue a beached pilot whale.

Some of the volunteers poured water on the whale as others shovelled out a path to the water at Rainbow Haven Beach in Cow Bay.

The Marine Animal Response Society (MARS) arrived with an inflatable raft that they put under the stranded mammal.

Dozens of volunteers then dragged the whale to the water in a matter of seconds.

The tide was out, so eight people in wetsuits guided the whale to a reef that was a significant distance away from shore.

Paramedics were at the scene of the rescue. (Steve Berry/CBC)

The whale became stuck on sandbars several times, but was eventually pushed out into open water.

One of the MARS rescuers said he's not sure if the whale will survive, but the quick action of those who showed up improved the likelihood it will live.

Halifax Fire and paramedics also responded to the scene.