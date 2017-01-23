There is nasty weather headed for the province on Tuesday as a powerful low moving up the Eastern Seaboard wraps in warm, moist air over the top of our colder surface temperatures, which is a recipe for freezing rain.

The southwestern corner of Nova Scotia can expect to see patchy freezing rain begin early Tuesday from 5 a.m. to 8 a.m. From there, the freezing rain will extend up the Annapolis Valley and toward Halifax by late morning.

In most cases, the freezing rain will be light and total around a few millimetres, but that is enough to create a layer of ice, particularly on untreated surfaces. Caution should be taken on any roads or walking paths where ice is building up.

The early afternoon will see patchy freezing rain continue in the Annapolis Valley and move into northern Nova Scotia. By mid-afternoon and evening, the freezing rain will move across northeastern Nova Scotia and into Cape Breton.

As temperatures continue to rise, rain will take over. The rain is expected to be falling across mainland Nova Scotia by mid-evening Tuesday and is expected to be heavy at times. It will pick up in Cape Breton late in the evening and near midnight.

Strong winds

Along with downpours, the rain will be wind-driven as easterly winds gust 50 to 80 km/h late Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Peak gusts are expected to exceed 100 km/h in Inverness County on Wednesday morning and early afternoon.

The rainfall totals should not be overlooked with this system.

Most of the province can expect 25 to 50 millimetres of rain with local amounts of 50 to 70 millimetres on the Atlantic coastline of the mainland.

With the ground being frozen, it has a reduced capacity to absorb that amount of rain and runoff could lead to standing water issues such as localized flooding.