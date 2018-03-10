From following along with Syrian newcomers' adjustments to Canadian life to minute-by-minute updates from the Christopher Garnier murder trial, CBC Nova Scotia's journalism is being recognized with nominations from the Radio Television Digital News Association.

The national association honours the best in journalism each year, with a slate of awards for each region of the country.

CBC Nova Scotia is nominated in four categories in the East Region.

The CBC Investigates work exposing the financial mismanagement related to expenses of the IWK Health Centre's now former CEO and the involvement of the now-former chief financial officer is nominated for the Ron Laidlaw Award for Continuing Coverage.

CBC News was the first to report inconsistencies in CEO Tracy Kitch's expenses in June, finding that thousands in personal expenses were charged to a corporate credit card in her name. It also found the hospital's top financial official, Stephen D'Arcy, removed critical emails related to expense preparation for a freedom-of-information disclosure.

Former IWK CEO Tracy Kitch stepped down as a result of the expense scandal. (Career Women Interaction)

The ongoing coverage of Christopher Garnier's murder trial for second-degree murder in the death of off-duty Truro, N.S., police officer Catherine Campbell is nominated for the Social Media Award.

There were daily live blogs from court for the entirety of the month-long trial, as well as video recaps on social media.

This court sketch shows Christopher Garnier lying on a table in a Halifax courtroom. Testifying at his second-degree murder trial on Monday, Dec. 11, Garnier left the witness box to imitate for the jury what happened on a pullout couch at the McCully Street apartment where police have said Catherine Campbell died. (J. Vincent Walsh/For CBC)

Reporter Shaina Luck's three-part series Beginning Again is nominated for the Diversity - Adrienne Clarkson Award television category. Luck began with a question: how are the Syrian newcomers doing, more than a year after their arrival?

She looked at the lives of Syrian refugees who arrived in Nova Scotia and have moved beyond the first year of federal or sponsorship assistance.

The series featured the personal stories of four families. It also examined data showing a large number of Syrian refugees are accessing social assistance due to language barriers or difficulty getting foreign credentials recognized.

The Alsaid family joke around on their front steps. Khaled (top) and Hana (centre) are in high school. (Shaina Luck/CBC)

In April, Phlis McGregor travelled to a small village in France where a Nova Scotia battalion and one Cape Breton soldier were celebrated for their role a century ago in the Battle of Vimy Ridge. Her documentary for Atlantic Voice, L'amour Geant (Giant Love) is nominated for the Dave Rogers Award in the long radio feature category.