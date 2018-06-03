Drag racers take over decommissioned airfield

Drag racers sprinted along the decommissioned airfield at Nova Scotia's 12 Wing Shearwater Saturday afternoon for Race the Base's first annual fundraiser for the Military Police Fund for Blind Children.

Among the classic, highly modified, exotic and super cars out for a show 'n' shine were about 150 vehicles ready to race 201 metres — known in drag racing as 1/8 mile racing — of the strip, which was built large enough to land NASA's space shuttle.

Constant Ma founded Cars and Coffee Halifax, the organizer of the event. Ma said offering a sanctioned venue brought out a big crowd.

"We have fire and emergency services on site to ensure that the event is as safe as possible," said Ma.

Two vehicles prepare to race down the decommissioned airfield. (Anjuli Patil/CBC)

Michael Walsh brought his blue Chevrolet Corvette to the race.

"It's not often that you can actually get to do some legal drag racing in Halifax. This is a great venue for it. It's a great event, it's a nice long track," said Walsh.

Drag race misconceptions

Drag racing often gets a bad rap around the municipality. For example, Point Pleasant Park in downtown Halifax is undergoing renovations in part to curb drag racing.

Both Ma and Walsh said just a few drivers are giving drag racing a bad name.

Constant Ma's organization Cars & Coffee Halifax is behind the first ever Race the Base event. (Anjuli Patil/CBC)

"I think mostly the negative attention has been specifically with some people that are street racing in certain areas of Halifax and doing burn outs and just being obnoxious motorists. There are a lot of us who come out and enjoy our vehicles legally and responsibly," said Walsh.

"Drag racing, burn outs ... are definitely not something that's welcome on the streets. By providing drag racing at our venue and at our event allows everyone to come who have an interest in doing that and doing it in a safe place," Ma said.

Michael Walsh was one of 150 participants who took part in the drag race. (Anjuli Patil/CBC)

Walsh said drag racing is more challenging than it looks.

"It's very addictive too. You kind of get in a groove and change little things from your tire pressure to what RPM you're launching your car at and your shift points. It's all about finding the best, most efficient way to get down the track in the fastest time," Walsh said.

Testing limits safely

There was a lot of interest in the race and Ma said there was not enough time to accommodate all the interested drivers.

"It's a good problem to have with the response and enthusiasm that we have from our local car community. We actually filled our drag racing event in five days in pre-registrations," said Ma.

These classic cars were part of the Show 'n' Shine. (Anjuli Patil/CBC)

The owner of this Nissan GTR said his car has the highest horse power in Atlantic Canada. (Anjuli Patil/CBC)

Ma said it shows how many people want to experience drag racing.

"It speaks to our local area as well needing a place where we have car enthusiasts that could actually test out their limits in a safe and controllable manner as well," Ma said.

Ma estimated 5,000 people would attend the event. There was also a Show 'N' Shine, car limbo, food trucks, a live DJ, children's entertainment and trophies.

Support for local children

Ma said the event is aiming to raise $25,000 for the Military Police Fund for Blind Children. Although the final tally hasn't been calculated, Ma said about $17,000 was raised prior to the event.

Alexandre Sausins, spokesperson for the military police, said he was pleased with the turn out in the wet and windy weather.

"We're pretty happy that the people came down to support this event, so it looks good for the future," he said.

Alexandre Sausins, the community relations representative and the public affairs representative for the military police, said he was pleased with the turn out of Race the Base. (Anjuli Patil/CBC)

The Military Police Fund for Blind Children has been around since 1957. It specializes in assisting visually impaired people up to age 21. Each year, it raises about $300,000.

Sausins said the fund supports organizations like the IWK Health Centre and Atlantic Provinces Special Education Authority.