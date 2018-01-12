RCMP say the worker who died after being struck by a vehicle Thursday afternoon at a construction site in Queensland, N.S., is a 62-year-old man from Dartmouth who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was working at the Department of Transportation work site and was not in a vehicle when he was hit.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at 3 p.m. RCMP say a collision analyst examined the scene and a section of St. Margarets Bay Road was closed for several hours.

Occupational health and safety officers with the provincial Department of Labour are also investigating to determine whether there were any violations of regulations or legislation.