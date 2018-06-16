Queen Mary cannabis dispensary robbed at gunpoint

Police are investigating after a cannabis dispensary was robbed at gunpoint in downtown Halifax Friday night.

Halifax Regional Police say they responded to a call around 8 p.m. regarding a robbery at the Queen Mary Dispensary on Queen Street.

According to police, two men entered the business and approached a staff member, while one of the men pulled out a gun and demanded that staff put product in a suitcase.

The suspects fled on foot toward Citadel Hill and then drove off in a grey vehicle.

The man carrying the gun is described as a white male, approximately six feet two inches tall with a heavy build, wearing a black hoodie and a black mask.

The second suspect is described as a black male, about five feet 10 inches and wearing a light blue hoodie.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 902-490-5016. Anonymous tips can also be sent to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).