Dr. Amit Rahalkar knew he was in big trouble as he sat slumped over his steering wheel, his car resting in a field of rose bushes after being T-boned at a stop sign on Cape Breton's Cabot Trail.

He couldn't feel anything below his neck, and he knew the prognosis wasn't good.

Rahalkar suffered a cervical spine fracture and a spinal cord injury and became a quadriplegic.

It was Aug. 1, 2014. Rahalkar thought his career was over.

This picture of Rahalkar hangs in his bedroom. It was taken the month before the car crash. (CBC)

"You train for years and years and in a matter of seconds you think it's all going to be taken away," he says.

'She basically acts … as my hands'

More than two years later, Rahalkar rolls into his shared office at Halifax's Victoria General hospital in a motorized wheelchair. He connects to a voice-controlled program that allows him to access patient records.

'You train for years and years and in a matter of seconds you think it’s all going to be taken away,' says Dr. Amit Rahalkar. (Robert Short/CBC)

Rahalkar is working on his fellowship in endocrinology and metabolism at the hospital. He was entering his second year when the crash happened.

Rahalkar does all of his patient interviews and reviews files with medical staff. Nurse Allie Lech works with him to do the physical exams and takes written notes.

"She basically acts … as my hands," says Rahalkar.

The funding for Lech's position is a joint effort between the Nova Scotia Health Authority, Dalhousie University and Rahalkar's insurance company.

"He's got so much confidence," says Lech. "He's so determined."

Dr. Amit Rahalkar uses voice recognition software to access patient files. (Robert Short/CBC)

While Rahalkar was in the ICU and couldn't speak, plans were being made to ensure he could keep working.

"It was a conversation that was had between my parents and my program director and everybody," says Rahalkar. "And my partner."

Amit Rahalkar's husband, Jeff MacPherson, is his primary caregiver. (Robert Short/CBC )

'He wasn't going to lose any more than he had to'

Rahalkar and his partner, Jeff MacPherson, were dating for eight months when the crash happened.

MacPherson was in the passenger seat. He has back pain and shoulder issues because of the accident, but is otherwise fine.

"There were days when I thought that he was going to walk out," says Rahalkar.

The opposite happened.

The couple married in Halifax in July. (Brent McCombs)

MacPherson proposed to Rahalkar not even a month after he was released from the ICU and became his primary caregiver.

They were married July in Halifax.

MacPherson tears up when he recalls the night of the crash.

"I just had put it in my head that ... I was going to make it as normal as I could," he says.

"And he wasn't going to lose any more than he had to."

Dr. Amit Rahalkar's mother (on the left) recently retired as a family doctor. She inspired Rahalkar to become a physician. (Brent McCombs)

'That will be quite the day'

Rahalkar's parents have also been a huge help to the couple since the crash.

It was Rahalkar's mother who inspired him to go into medicine in the first place. She recently retired as a family doctor in Ontario.

This coming Aug. 1 — three years to the day he feared an crash had destroyed his dream — Rahalkar hopes to finally finish his fellowship.

"That will be quite the day," he says.