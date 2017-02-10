The cleaning problems that hit the Halifax Infirmary this week affected 61 patients who had medical procedures done between Tuesday evening and Thursday morning, the Nova Scotia Health Authority said Friday.

Most of the affected surgeries happened Wednesday.

Tim Guest, vice-president of integrated health services and chief nursing officer for the authority, said a mistake was made preparing the instrument washers.

He said the issues did not impact the sterilization process.

"We have solutions in our washers that are used for different cycles — lubrication, enzymatic cleaner and detergent. A couple of them were filled in the wrong way, so when the cycles ran, the cycles didn't work according to what they were supposed to," he told CBC News.

Residual chemicals pose low risk

The hospital has four washers and two worked fine, making it hard to figure out which procedures — if any — used instruments that weren't properly treated.

"All 61 [surgeries] may have no access to instruments that were impacted," he said.

The problem was fixed after it was discovered, and all the instruments underwent another cleaning cycle.

"When we looked at the level of risk, there was no risk for transmission of disease … because all of the items were sterilized," Guest said.

"There is a very low risk that because of the cleaning cycles not happening in the proper sequence, there may have been residual chemicals on some items when they went through the sterilizer."

The health authority spoke to the makers of the product and found there was an "extremely low" chance someone would have an allergic reaction to the residual detergent. There is no risk of toxicity, Guest added.

Talk to your doctor if you're concerned

"If we believe there may be a potential risk to those individuals, we will directly inform them. But our belief is any risk to patients with this issue is extremely, extremely low," he said.

Guest said if someone did get exposed to the affected instruments and did have an allergic reaction, it would likely have already happened. Anyone concerned should talk to their doctor or contact the Nova Scotia Health Authority, he said.