A Nova Scotia woman has been charged for allegedly docking the tails of puppies, a practice banned in the province.

The Nova Scotia Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says a 35-year-old St. Margaret's Bay woman allegedly placed rubber bands on the puppies' tails — a procedure that causes the tails to eventually fall off.

The practice was banned in 2010, and veterinarians are not allowed to dock tails for cosmetic reasons.

Court appearance in March

SPCA chief inspector Jo-Anne Landsburg said docking can be done by snipping a dog's tail with scissors, or by cutting the blood supply with a band.

The woman has been charged with wilfully causing unnecessary suffering or injury to the puppies on Dec. 29.

She is due in provincial court in Halifax on March 8.