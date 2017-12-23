There will be multiple emergency room closures across Nova Scotia over the next two weeks because of a shortage of doctors to cover shifts.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority announced closures in Cumberland County, Cape Breton and Queens County.

Those affected include: North Cumberland Collaborative Emergency Centre in Pugwash, the South Cumberland Collaborative Emergency Centre in Parrsboro, the All Saints Springhill Collaborative Emergency Centre in Springhill, Northside General Hospital in North Sydney, New Waterford Consolidated Hospital, Roseway Hospital in Shelburne, Eastern Shore Memorial Hospital in Sheet Harbour and Musquodoboit Valley Memorial Hospital in Middle Musquodoboit.

Pugwash closures

The hospital hardest hit by the closures is the one in Pugwash. The emergency room will be closed between Dec. 22 and Jan. 3, excluding:

Thursday, Dec. 28 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 4 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Springhill closures

The emergency room at the Springhill hospital will be closed:

Monday, Dec. 25 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 29 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 2 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 4 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Parrsboro closures

The emergency room at the Parrsboro hospital will be closed:

Sunday, Dec. 24 from 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 26 from 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 27 from 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Despite the daytime closures, overnight coverage will be provided at the hospitals in Pugwash, Springhill and Parrsboro by a paramedic, registered nurse and oversight physician team.

North Sydney closures

The emergency department at Northside General Hospital in North Sydney will be closed:

Sunday, Dec. 24 and Monday, Dec. 25. The department will reopen on Tuesday, Dec. 26 at 8 a.m.

Monday, Jan. 1. It reopens on Tuesday, Jan. 2 at 8 a.m.

The hospital's emergency department is not open in the evenings or overnight.

New Waterford closures

The emergency department at the New Waterford Consolidated Hospital will be closed:

Wednesday, Dec. 27. It reopens on Thursday, Dec. 28 at 7:00 a.m.

Friday, Dec. 29. It reopens on Saturday, Dec. 30 at 7:00 a.m.

Shelburne closures

The emergency department at Roseway Hospital in Shelburne will be closed:

Friday, Dec. 22 at 5 p.m. It reopens Saturday, Dec. 23 at 8 a.m.

Saturday, Dec. 23, at 5 p.m. It reopens Tuesday, Dec. 26 at 8 a.m.

The health authority says it is working to find physician coverage during those times and will update the schedule if there are any changes. Gaps in service are also expected after Christmas.

Sheet Harbour closures

The emergency department at Eastern Shore Memorial Hospital will be closed:

Wednesday, Dec. 27 at 8 a.m. It reopens Friday, Dec. 29 at 8 a.m.

Middle Musquodoboit closures

The emergency department and collaborative emergency centre at Musquodoboit Valley Memorial Hospital will be closed:

Monday, Dec. 25 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 31 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The health authority is also reminding people that the collaborative emergency centre is closed every night from 8 p.m. until 8 a.m.

Emergency phone contacts

According to the news releases, people experiencing a medical emergency should call 911, while people with general health questions should phone 811.

For mental health concerns, a crisis line operates 24/7 and can be reached by calling 1-888-429-8167.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority says if people are unsure about what to do, they can phone their local hospitals.

Health authority defends closures

Spokesperson Kristen Lipscombe said the health authority is confident the quality of health care in the province won't be compromised by the closures.

"While certain smaller sites can be closed from time to time, the overall interconnected emergency system is always open — 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year," she said in an email.

"Access to quality emergency care in Nova Scotia is ensured by this interconnected network of emergency departments, as well as a world-class system including 911, highly skilled paramedics, ambulances and a communication centre to co-ordinate pre-hospital care, interfacility air and ground transportation and telemedicine support."