A ram-on-the-lam appeared intent on scoring some liquor on quest for love in a small southwest Nova Scotia town Thursday.

What he didn't bargain for was a head-butting contest with a worker at the Pubnico, N.S., liquor store.

Yvonne Smith reacted quickly when the escaped ram charged into the entryway of the Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation outlet.

"I was serving a customer and then the customer said, 'Oh my. What is this?' And I looked and it was walking up into the porch area outside," she said.

"All I could think of was, 'Oh my god, we're going to lose some product here. And it's not going to be good.'"

The ram was nearly inside, because of the store's automatic doors, when Smith headed him off.

"There was no way it was gonna come in, not if I had [any say]. I was preventing him."

'That was a first'

Shooing the animal away and waving her arms, she grabbed a shopping cart and nudged the animal back out through the doors.

The ram then ran around to the back of the building.

The ram was intent on coming into the Pubnico, N.S., liquor store. (Milton d'Eon/Submitted)

"That was a first," she said.

The ram belongs to Leroy d'Entremont. He said he's still not sure how the ram escaped — but this wasn't the first time.

"He was looking for ewes to breed, it's breeding season," d'Entremont said.

"He was trying to find a bar," he joked.

d'Entremont said he got a call from a neighbour who said there was a ram loose.

"It ended up on the neighbour's back patio and it smashed in the back patio door, then it ended up across the road at the liquor store," he said.

"The good thing is he didn't get into the liquor store ... He has horns and he knows how to use them."

'He's not mean'

It was d'Entremont's wife and brother who eventually went to the liquor store to catch the ram and bring him home.

"My brother put the rope on one horn, then the dog got him cornered behind the building. After that my wife caught the rope and tied it to a brick," he said.

"He's not mean, he just looks mean."

Smith said she's been feeling a bit sheepish since the video of the encounter was uploaded to YouTube.

"Everybody's laughing and teasing me," she said with a laugh. "It was a baa of an experience."