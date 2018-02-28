Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health says he was taken aback when Halifax city councillors approved a motion to make it easier to drink in the streets — without even asking his opinion.

On Tuesday, councillors approved a staff recommendation to make it easier to allow people to drink on Argyle and Grafton streets during special events. They didn't debate the motion.

Dr. Robert Strang said municipalities in the province used to work with him — and his counterparts in public health, mental health, and addictions — when they developed or refined their alcohol policies. In Halifax, he said, there used to be a specific working group, but it no longer exists.

These types of decisions should not be made "in isolation," Strang said, especially when there are implications for the health of the population in general, and young people in particular.

Halifax Regional Police shut down a number of parties during Dalhousie University's homecoming celebrations in 2017. The banner hanging outside this Preston Street house says, "You honk we drink." (Anjuli Patil/CBC)

The executive director of the Downtown Halifax Business Commission, Paul MacKinnon, said he asked the city to change the Municipal Alcohol Policy to add Grafton Street (between Carmichael and Prince streets) and Argyle Street (between Duke and Blowers) to the list of locations where alcohol is permitted.

Going forward, event organizers will still have to apply for a special licence to allow drinking on those streets, but approval can now be granted by city staff instead of having to go through council. The change simplifies the process and eliminates an administrative hurdle.

The province's liquor licensing regulations — with regards to things like age limits for those attending the event, and advertising in the space — will still apply.

Executive Director of the Downtown Halifax Business Commission, Paul MacKinnon, says people are already allowed to drink alcohol on patios downtown, so this won't change the culture much. (CBC)

People are already allowed to drink alcohol on patios all along Argyle Street — which was re-designed in 2017 with the goal of making it more pedestrian-friendly — so this won't change the culture of the street, MacKinnon said.

He said Nova Scotia already has the "most restrictive rules" in place regarding alcohol consumption compared to other provinces, and this won't change that.

MacKinnon said he hopes this rule change will help bring "lots of life" to Halifax's entertainment district, with plans to close Argyle Street to vehicle traffic most weekends this summer. Some events will involve alcohol and others won't.

In some cases, he said, organizers will work with businesses to expand their existing patios — and limit drinking to those areas — so that the events can be open to all ages.

A number of outdoor events are already planned for Argyle Street this summer. The street was overhauled in 2017 to make it more pedestrian-friendly. (CBC)

Strang said this change normalizes alcohol consumption, and "that sends a message to young people." He said we already have a "culture of overdrinking" in Nova Scotia. "That's been well-established," he added.

In recent decades, Strang said, he's witnessed the steady erosion of measures intended to curb problem drinking — such as controlled access and limited advertising — and "this is just one more step." He said he worries this will set a precedent for more drinking in public places.

You only have to look around the world to see that easing the rules around alcohol consumption can lead to problems, Strang said.

The United Kingdom is a good example of a situation where "really liberalized alcohol consumption" has led to a "substantive problem of high rates of binge drinking," he said. "We have to pay attention to that," Strang said.

He said long-term data from across Canada confirms that "the more we liberalize our policy approach around alcohol, the more harms we have from alcohol."