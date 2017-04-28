After repeatedly rejecting the idea, Nova Scotia's Liberal government is proposing changes to the province's workers' compensation system that should make it easier for first responders, health workers and prison guards to get compensation if they suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder.

The legislation was tabled Friday, which is expected to be the last day the House will sit before Premier Stephen McNeil calls an election. Dropping the writ would stop the bill in its tracks.

The government said the proposed amendments to the Workers' Compensation Act will mean emergency response workers with PTSD are presumed to have become ill because of their work.

Right now, such employees must prove their injuries are work-related.

The proposed changes affect first responders with workers' compensation coverage including:

Police officers.

Paid and volunteer firefighters.

Paramedics.

Nurses.

Provincial and federal correctional officers.

Lives lost

Former paramedic Dave Wilson, a New Democrat MLA, first tried to change the law in 2014 when he tabled a private member's bill aimed at making workers' compensation for PTSD injuries presumptive for all first responders. The bill never made it past first reading.

Wilson said Friday he is happy the issue is finally moving forward but worries about the time and lives lost by the delay.

"Since 2014, in Canada alone, there has been 127 first responders who have died by suicide and this type of legislation is needed and was needed three years ago," he said.

"So I appreciate the attempts, but I'm concerned that it's not quick enough."

Liberals now want to change the law

The cabinet minister who introduced the government bill, Labour Minister Kelly Regan, said the plan is to see it through to becoming law. She said the changes will benefit those who suffered a mental injury on the job.

"These changes will define who is eligible for presumptive PTSD coverage," she said.

"They are police, paid and volunteer firefighters, paramedics, nurses and provincial and federal correctional officers who have workers' compensation coverage."