Nova Scotia park reservation system crashes, leaving unhappy campers

There were more than a few unhappy campers Monday morning when the province's provincial parks reservation system crashed.

Reservations for the season opened this morning at 9 a.m. AT, but many people who tried to reserve a site in one of Nova Scotia's 20 camping parks by phone or online were unsuccessful.

Nova Scotia Provincial Parks took to Facebook to explain the problem.



"Currently we are experiencing technical difficulties with the reservation system. We are aware of the issues and working hard to resolve them. We apologize for any inconvenience. Your patience is greatly appreciated," the post reads.

Reservation system 'a joke'

Tayler Parnaby and his wife spent hours on the phone this morning trying to book a campsite. The Ontario resident says he's been coming to Nova Scotia provincial parks for 25 years, and usually books the same campsites for more than a month in Cape Breton and in Chester, N.S.

"My wife dialled the number about 200 times and nobody answered anywhere," Parnaby said.

Parnaby says he also called the Department of Natural Resources and the company responsible for online reservations, but wasn't able to reach anyone because it was Easter Monday.

Ontario resident Tayler Parnaby, along with his wife, spent hours on the phone this morning trying to book a campsite. By the time they got through, the sites they wanted were no longer available.

At around 12 p.m. AT, Parnaby was finally able to get through on the website, but by that point, the campsites he wanted were already taken.

"I just find it remarkable that nobody would answer a phone anywhere in Nova Scotia who had anything to do with the reservation service operated by the province of Nova Scotia, for two hours," he said.

Your provincial parks reservation website sucks! It's been more than 43 minutes since I've tried to book a site and it's still bogged down, kicks me out.



Parnaby said the issues with the reservation system are 'chronic' but he's never had this much difficulty in getting a site.

"They need to know that there are some unhappy customers," he said.

We love the parks...But the method [of] reservation has been a joke for some time. - Tayler Parnaby, camper

"We love the parks. They're terrific. And we like the service we get at the parks. But the method by which you obtain your reservation has been a joke in my mind for some time. It was just chronically unacceptable," he said.

"I think the province of Nova Scotia should rattle their cage a bit. This kind of customer service cost them their reputation."

Parnaby says he doesn't use Facebook, and thinks a notice about the reservation problems should have been posted on the website.

Other campers took to Twitter to voice their frustration with the reservations.

My annual 'Oops!' message from the appalling provincial parks booking website, providing no end of frustration. Every year.

94% reservations made online

The number of people reserving provincial campsites on opening day has been steadily increasing over the last number of years.

Last year a record breaking 5,372 reservations were made on April 2, which the Department of Natural Resources staff credited with a new, user-friendly website.

About 94 per cent of the bookings were done online that year, the department said.

Calls to the Department of Natural Resources and Nova Scotia Provincial Parks were not answered on Monday.

A press release sent on Thursday about the start of reservations says Nova Scotia's provincial campgrounds are gaining in popularity. The 2017 season saw more than 78,000 camper nights, an increase of 13 per cent from the previous year.

"Given our parks' popularity, I encourage everyone to book their campsites early," says a quote from Natural Resources Minister Margaret Miller.