Liberal Leader Stephen McNeil and his team are returning to Province House as the Nova Scotia government.

Although CBC News is projecting a Liberal government, it is too early to say whether it will be a majority or minority government because too many seats are too close to call.

While the Liberals, Tories and NDP were all holding districts they were expected to, it was the PCs who, early on, flipped seats, including taking Cumberland North from the Liberals and Queens-Shelburne from the NDP. They also knocked off Liberal incumbent Pam Eyking in Victoria-The Lakes and took Sackville-Beaver Bank from the Liberals on the strength of former Halifax municipal councillor Brad Johns.

McNeil held his seat in Annapolis, as did Tory Leader Jamie Baillie in Cumberland South. NDP Leader Gary Burrill also won his seat in Halifax Chebucto, ensuring he will have a seat in Province House.

A victorious Burrill told a jubilant crowd gathered at a downtown Halifax hotel that the cause of social, environmental and economic justice has been strengthened in Province House.

It was time to "celebrate the fact that in the course of 30 days of this election we have been able to do nothing less than change the nature of the conversation in politics in Nova Scotia," said Burrill.

The win validates the party's call to ensure everyone has enough to eat without needing a food bank, health care is there for everyone who needs it, students aren't weighted down by debt and people all have jobs that pay them enough to live, he said.

"Our commitment to this great purpose has been deepened and strengthened and made more real by this campaign."

The Grits pulled off a big hold in Hammonds Plains-Lucasville, where Ben Jessome topped Halifax municipal councillor Matt Whitman, who was running for the Tories.

For the NDP, Burrill's win wasn't the only high point.

The party's incumbents Dave Wilson (Sackville-Cobequid), Lenore Zann (Truro-Bible Hill-Millbrook-Salmon River) and Lisa Roberts (Halifax Needham) were all re-elected. The NDP also wrestled back Cape Breton Centre from the Liberals, which they lost in a 2015 byelection, thanks to Tammy Martin topping Liberal David Wilton.

As results continued coming in, four districts were separated by fewer than 100 votes.