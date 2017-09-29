The Nova Scotia government has been ordered to pay most of a $75,000 judgment to the Sipekne'katik First Nation in its ongoing battle over plans to store natural gas underground near Stewiacke, N.S.

Earlier this year, the First Nation won a court decision against the province and the operators of the proposed storage site, Alton Natural Gas. Justice Suzanne Hood of the Nova Scotia Supreme Court ruled the province was unfair in its decision to reject complaints about the storage proposal.

In a supplementary decision released Thursday, Hood ruled Sipekne'katik should be reimbursed for the court fight. The $75,000 represents about half of what the First Nation spent to mount its court challenge.

In her decision, Hood said the province is liable for 65 per cent of that amount. The remaining 35 per cent is to be paid by Alton Natural Gas Storage LP.

The First Nation had argued that the plan to flush out salt beds to create natural gas storage caverns near Stewiacke posed a danger to the Shubenacadie River and its fish species. The diluted brine was to be pumped into the river.

The band argued that it had not been properly consulted prior to the Environment Department's decision in January of last year to approve the gas storage plan.