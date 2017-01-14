Talks have broken off between the provincial government and the Nova Scotia Teacher's Union, Education Minister Karen Casey stated in a news release on Saturday evening.

The two sides met for four days this week with a conciliator to try and reach a deal.

The province "tabled an offer that attempted to deal with the classroom conditions raised," Casey said in the release.

Although the province also offered "solutions on wages and retirement bonus," the proposal was rejected by the union, Casey said.

The release didn't specify what solutions the province had offered.

Further details weren't being released Saturday night, department spokeswoman Tina Thibeau said.

A spokeswoman for the Teachers Union, Angela Murray, confirmed in an email that "both parties have reached an impasse," and more information will be made available on Sunday

Teachers in Nova Scotia have been without a contract since July 2015.

Teachers began work-to-rule job action Dec. 5. Under work-too-rule, teachers are required to do their jobs exactly as outlined by the contract, meaning they no longer organize after-school events such as plays, concerts or sports.

The union says no new dates for negotiations have been scheduled.

The province is "disappointed with the outcome," Casey said.