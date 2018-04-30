Cecilia and Blair Jessome have owned their home in Mill Creek, Cape Breton County, for more than 50 years.

And generations have lived on that land for well over 100 years.

Until a reporter called, the couple didn't know the Nova Scotia government had no record of the Crown ever having granted the land for settlement.

"I was quite surprised to hear that, because when we built our house, we had to have a clear deed for the Nova Scotia housing commission," said Cecilia Jessome.

"We got a clear deed for our land and we've had our land migrated, so I didn't hear nothing or know nothing about this here thing with the government."

The Jessomes, and thousands of others like them, are not squatters.

Passed down in the family

Earlier this year, the province relinquished any interest in the Jessome property, along with more than 100 other parcels of land scattered around Cape Breton and Richmond counties.

In February, the Nova Scotia government issued releases on more than 100 property titles in Cape Breton and Richmond counties, representing the last of 28,000 parcels for which no land grant records could be found. (Tom Ayers/CBC)

The Jessomes inherited their piece of property from Blair's late mother, Helen, who was married to the late Louis Jessome. He was a fisherman who also had some livestock to get through the winter on the former farm property.

The hundred-year-old farmhouse Helen and Louis lived in, where Blair Jessome was born, still stands on a nearby piece of land in what has become a rural residential subdivision.

Cecilia Jessome said before her in-laws owned the land, it was inhabited by the Deveaux family in the 1800s.

People have bought and sold land in the area, and paid the government for that right, for generations, she said.

"If they want to give me the money back for the taxes, all the taxes, that's fine," Jessome said with a laugh.

Decade-long project

Under a project that first began about 10 years ago, the province recently cleared up land titles on the last of 28,000 properties totalling 100,000 hectares of what appeared to be ungranted Crown land.

In February, the minister of Natural Resources relinquished claim on 109 properties, including the Jessome parcel, totalling nearly 1,200 hectares in Cape Breton and Richmond counties.

It has taken about 10 years for the government to identify and assess 28,000 properties for which no land grant records were ever found. (Tom Ayers/CBC)

A similar effort last year clarified the titles on more than 300 properties totalling 3,700 hectares of land in Inverness and Victoria counties.

And the government has already clarified thousands of titles elsewhere across the province.

Time-consuming and expensive

Jim Gogan, a commercial lawyer with Breton Law Group in Sydney, said landowners might not have been aware of the ungranted status of their property, but that's something a lawyer should catch when the land is mortgaged or the title is migrated.

It's possible that some of the lands were never granted by the Crown, he said, but it's also likely the grants were simply lost over time, especially as large tracts were subdivided and handed down within families.

The difficulty for landowners is that getting clear title, even after the Crown has issued a certificate giving up any claim on the property, can be a time-consuming and expensive process, Gogan said.

Last year, the province set aside $2.7 million over two years to help black Nova Scotians in five communities get clear title to properties they've lived on for years.

Black loyalists and refugees were given the land, but not the deeds, 200 years ago.

Those landowners are receiving financial help from the province to gain clear title. But the government is treating that as a separate issue.

Elsewhere, landowners had deeds, but no record of a land grant.

Lost to the mists of time

Margaret Miller, the minister of Natural Resources, said the reasons why have been lost to the mists of time.

"It's really not clear why some parcels ended up without an official Crown grant associated with them," she said.

"In some cases, it might have been something as simple as the Crown fee not having been paid and then the land grant was never officially carried out or recorded as final."

The Mill Creek neighbourhood surrounding Cecilia and Blair Jessome's home has filled up with houses over the years. Many of them were among the 28,000 properties on which the government has had to relinquish claim, despite the lack of a land grant record. (Tom Ayers/CBC)

But the lands in question have been occupied so long the Crown has no interest in displacing the current landowners, Miller said.

"I've heard anecdotally that all of Bedford wasn't under a grant," she said. "Certainly, we're not going to say that anybody is squatting anywhere in Bedford. This is just a legal technicality and we're just trying to make sure everything goes smooth for landowners in Nova Scotia."

'A minor hindrance'

The process of issuing a release should help prevent problems in case the affected landowners ever decide to sell or subdivide their property in future, Miller said.

"I think it's just been a minor hindrance, more for the legal profession ... and making sure that everything was completely legal," she said.

"These have all been overlooked in the past and seen as being a historical problem. Now we're righting that historical problem and making sure that the Crown is very clear that we have no interest in those lands."