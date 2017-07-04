National Defence has confirmed five men who disrupted an Indigenous ceremony on Canada Day in Halifax are members of the Armed Forces.

The commander of the Royal Canadian Navy issued a statement on Facebook in response to the incident.

It did not say what, if any, actions are being taken against the members, but said "when the chain of command becomes aware of a sailor's/soldier's conduct that is not in keeping with our respective Codes of Conduct, or contrary to our strategic objectives, then it takes action."

"The actions of a few do not reflect the Royal Canadian Navy and Canadian Army commitment to being inclusive and diverse organizations," the statement from Vice-Admiral Ron Lloyd and Lt.-Gen. Paul Wynnyk said.

"Divisive behaviours in the unit, or communicated from their personal lives, are destructive to unit morale and combat effectiveness," the statement on Facebook added.

Daniel Lebouthillier, a spokesperson for National Defence, told CBC News that all five men are serving members, but he couldn't release any specifics about where they work.

Group approached ceremony

On Saturday, a group of five men carrying a Red Ensign flag approached a gathering at the Edward Cornwallis statue in Halifax. There's been considerable debate over the ongoing use of Cornwallis's name on public parks, buildings and street signs.

The gathering paused as the five men approached and the two groups exchanged words. The man who was carrying the flag said, "You're disrespecting General Cornwallis."

Canada's navy confirms 5 servicemen were involved in "Proud Boys" incident at Halifax Indigenous ceremony [Language warning]2:10

A Facebook message that appears to be from Dave Eldridge, one of the military members who approached the activists and Indigenous protesters, told CBC News he is part of group called Proud Boys, a "multi-racial fraternal organization."

The Facebook page of the Proud Boys Canadian Chapters says they are "a fraternal organization of Western Chauvinists who will no longer apologize for creating the modern world," and do not discriminate on the basis of race or sexuality.

10-minute exchange

Eldridge said the group had thought the event was an anti-Canada protest and left after learning that wasn't the case.

The entire exchange between the two groups lasted about 10 minutes.

Cornwallis was a British military officer who founded Halifax in 1749. Later that year, he issued a bounty on the scalps of Mi'kmaq people.

Organizers say they planned to hold the July 1 event there because they felt the statue is a symbol of the systematic persecution of Indigenous people, past and present.