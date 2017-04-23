A large crowd gathered in the lobby of the Prospect Road Community Centre for the grand opening of a new biweekly farmers market on Sunday.

"Out here, we are a bit of a food desert, there is not a lot available and so you go into Bayers Lake," said Amy Hockins, the operations and finance manager of the Resource Opportunities Centre, the not-for-profit group that runs the community centre.

Market to be held on a biweekly basis at the Prospect Road Community Centre Sunday's from 12pm-4pm @prospectandarea pic.twitter.com/WckzRzOHQK — @AnjuliCBC

"To bring these vendors to this community means we have access to fresh produce, crafters, vendors."

The market offers free parking and free admission. Money made from table rentals will either be reinvested back into the market or into employment opportunities or program opportunities for the community, said Hockins.

More fresh and local produce will be brought to the market as the season goes on. (Anjuli Patil/CBC)

Marian Munro, who runs the Spryfield and District Community Market, helped set up the Prospect farmers market. She said she was pleased to see such a large crowd gathered for the opening.

"When I heard they wanted a market in Prospect, I stepped up and offered to do it for the price of a table," said Munro.

Munro had her own booth set up where she was selling soap, including some of her Prospect rose scented bars.

Marian Munro said she was pleased to see such a large crowd gathered for the market opening. (Anjuli Patil/CBC)

She said it made sense to house the market at the community centre because it serves areas like Goodwood and West Dover, and everything in between.

Elizabeth White, who lives in the area, said shopping at the community centre was convenient.

"I don't have to go to Halifax, all the way downtown for a market. I hope this is a big success," said White, who bought carrots and sweet potatoes.

Sweet treats were available for sale at the Prospect Communities Farmers Market on Sunday. (Anjuli Patil/CBC)

Jane Stewart sold doll clothes and baby clothes at the market.

She was encouraged by the size of the crowd and thinks it bodes well for the market's future.

"Let's hope everybody comes out.There will be more fruits and vegetables as the season goes on," said Stewart.