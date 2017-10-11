Details of a proposed development along Robie Street between Cunard Street and Compton Avenue will be presented at the Wednesday night meeting of the Halifax planning advisory committee.

Abe Salloum, a developer working with WM Fares Architects, has proposed a multi-level building that ranges from three to eight storeys.

It could have 197 residential units, with commercial space on the ground floor. The plans also include 95 underground parking spaces.

The proposed building would be located at the busy intersection at Robie Street between Cunard Street and Compton Avenue. (CBC)

Ken Kam lives close to the development site on Compton Avenue and he doesn't think the project suits the neighbourhood.

"I personally feel the building itself has an imposing presence," said Kam. "It will dramatically change the quality of life."

Kam said he worries about the impact the building will have on parking in the area, increased traffic and the availability of affordable housing.

Kam pointed out the proposal is not allowed under the current rules.

Under the Centre Plan, which has not yet been approved, four- to six-storey buildings are envisioned along Robie Street.

Kam said he is cautiously optimistic the concerns of local residents will be taken into consideration.

"It is a very complicated issue," said Kam. "So it requires a lot of imput from different parties."