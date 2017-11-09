A former Halifax property manager has pleaded not guilty to 15 fraud-related charges.

The lawyer for Iris Doreen Procenko, 52, of Cole Harbour, entered the pleas on her behalf during an appearance in Nova Scotia Supreme Court on Thursday morning. Procenko did not attend court.

She is accused of defrauding more than $424,000 from the owners of various rental properties she managed.

Procenko ran Maritime Property Management and Secure Property Management, two companies that acted as a liaison between property owners, residents and contractors for rental properties in the Halifax area.

Lawyers will meet later this month to work out details of her trial before a Nova Scotia Supreme Court judge alone. No date has been set.

Procenko was ordered to stand trial following a preliminary inquiry in provincial court in Dartmouth earlier this year. Details of that proceeding are under a publication ban, but some of the initial charges she faced were dropped at that time.

A CBC News Investigation also revealed that Procenko has more than a dozen small claims court judgements against her, totalling about $123,000.