Propane tanker truck overturned on Hwy. 103 in Shelburne County

One lane has been reopened to traffic and police say no fuel spill has been detected after a propane tanker overturned on Highway 103 in Shelburne County.

There were no injuries or leaks when this propane tanker truck overturned on Highway 103 shortly before 8 a.m. Monday, RCMP say. (Steve Lawrence/CBC)

Highway 103  was closed in both directions near Granite Village, N.S., on Monday morning after a propane tanker truck carrying a full tank overturned.

Police received a call about the incident just before 8 a.m.

RCMP say no one was injured and there was no evidence of a leak, but emergency crews are on the scene.

A propane truck overturned Monday morning on Highway 103 near Granite Village in Shelburne County, N.S. RCMP said there were no leaks. (Steve Lawrence/CBC)

One lane has been reopened and police are alternating between allowing westbound and eastbound traffic through.

Drivers are being warned to avoid the area and expect delays.

The cause of the incident is being investigated.

