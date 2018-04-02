Propane tanker truck overturned on Hwy. 103 in Shelburne County
One lane has been reopened to traffic and police say no fuel spill has been detected after a propane tanker overturned on Highway 103 in Shelburne County.
Highway 103 was closed in both directions near Granite Village, N.S., on Monday morning after a propane tanker truck carrying a full tank overturned.
Police received a call about the incident just before 8 a.m.
RCMP say no one was injured and there was no evidence of a leak, but emergency crews are on the scene.
One lane has been reopened and police are alternating between allowing westbound and eastbound traffic through.
Drivers are being warned to avoid the area and expect delays.
The cause of the incident is being investigated.