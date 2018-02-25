Proms are still months away but this weekend in Halifax, two organizations are trying to take some of the stress out of the graduation event by making gowns more affordable, and accessible.

On Saturday, a row of satin dresses in a rainbow of colours hung from racks at Chebucto Connections in Spryfield — all available for just $10.

Volunteer Hayden O'Malley, a Grade 12 student from J.L. Ilsley High School, said it isn't uncommon to see people spend up to $800 on a prom dress, with big expectations to wow their classmates, but the culture surrounding picking a dress isn't always inclusive.

Volunteer Hayden O'Malley, a Grade 12 student from J.L. Ilsley High School, said the annual sale at Chebucto Connections takes some of the financial and social pressure off finding the right prom outfit. (Elizabeth McMillan/CBC)

"There's a lot of pressure to go in, find the dress and be crying," O'Malley said.

"As a queer youth, I find a lot of times you're uncomfortable with going to get dresses because it's all feminine-oriented."

In response, Chebucto Connections set up gender-neutral change rooms and offered suits and dress shirts in addition to glittering gowns.

"It's all so friendly and open ... it's really nice to be able to come in and not have to worry," O'Malley said.

Alena Zinck helped Nakita Morris choose a dress for her Herring Cove Junior High prom. (Elizabeth McMillan/CBC)

Now in its fifth year, the event featured hundreds of dresses, including donated and discontinued gowns from bridal shops.

Students who are part of the Pathways to Education program could choose any dress for free.

Proceeds from the sales all go back to the program, which helps support low-income students through tutoring, mentoring and educational programming.

Christina Carter, operations manager at Chebucto Connections, said the success of the prom event has also helped reduce some of the stigma associated with being unable to buy a brand-new dress.

"The friend that lives in a $300,000 home is coming here with a friend that lives in public housing. So it's kind of like, well if she can do it so can I and nobody is going to look at us differently," she said. "It's breaking down that barrier and levelling the playing field."

The event drew people from across the city.

The Pathways Prom event at Chebucto Connections in Spryfield, N.S., offers free dresses to students in the youth education program and the rest sell for $10 as a fundraiser for the program. (Elizabeth McMillan/CBC)

Sandra Little, a single mother, said the financial pressure connected to her daughter's Grade 9 prom is "unreal."

"Pathways takes so much pressure off parents," she said.

Her daughter, Nakita Morris, who will graduating from Herring Cove Junior High, and her best friend, Alena Zinck, browsed the styles arranged by size.

"Here, I don't feel that pressure so I feel at ease," Morris said as she surveyed a fuchsia dress she ended up buying. "It makes me really excited, especially with the compliments I've been getting. My friends don't see me in dresses often so when they see me walk in they'll probably be surprised."

On Sunday, a group of young woman have organized a similar event at the Halifax Central Library. Glass Slipper will be donating dresses to anyone with a student ID between noon and 5 p.m.

Friends created the organization while in high school to help take the stress off students. They now accept donations throughout the year.

Founder Ampai Thammachack said she experienced financial instability growing up and being given a prom dress in her Grade 9 year "made a huge difference."

"I wanted to give back and make that happen for other girls as well," she said.

She said organizations like Glass Slipper and Pathways are helping reduce the stigma she once feared.

"When getting the dress of your dreams isn't a possibility, it can also feel very stressful and not as accessible and you might feel a little bit isolated," she said.



"I hope the experience that we try to provide is very vibrant, very energetic and so much fun, that we can make the prom dress experience similar or even better than the normal one would be."