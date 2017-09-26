A professor of food distribution and policy at Dalhousie University predicts marijuana will be a growing trend in the food industry, and says policy needs to be implemented to minimize risk.

As it stands now, Bill C-45 does not include the legalization of edible cannabis products. The government has said it would deal with those products at a later date.

Sylvain Charlebois conducted research alongside Dalhousie University faculty of agriculture associate professor Simon Somogyi, surveying Canadians' willingness to consider marijuana as a food ingredient and incorporate it into their diet.

"It's actually healthier to ingest marijuana than to actually smoke it," said Charlebois. "Some people may actually prefer to do that but they need to understand the risks in doing so."

Edible cannabis products often contain THC, the psychoactive substance that makes consumers feel "high". Edibles can come in many forms, including baked goods, candy and cannabis-infused butter to name a few.

For adults, overdoing it on marijuana edibles rarely leads to serious consequences beyond intense anxiety or a strong urge to go to sleep, according to Dr. Patricia Daly, the chief medical health officer for Vancouver Coastal Health. But for kids, Daly has told CBC News the consequences can be far more severe and can include depressed respiration and possibly even coma.

Understanding the effects

Charlebois said Bill C-45 focuses on the exchange of marijuana, outlining regulations for who can buy, where and who will sell it. He said those guidelines are important, but aren't helpful beyond the point of sale.

"People will go home and cook, maybe process it and make all sorts of food products," he said.

"Canadians understand the effects of alcohol, but maybe not marijuana in their spaghetti sauce or extra spices in their pizza. The effects may actually be felt one, two, three, even four hours after eating it," said Charlebois, who is also dean of the faculty of management.

'Policy has a role to play'

Thirty-eight per cent of respondents in the Canada-wide survey said they would be willing to order a dish with marijuana at a restaurant, if recreational use is legalized.

The survey was conducted on a sample size of 1,087 people over the age of 18 with a margin of error of 3.1 per cent, 19 times out of 20.

Charlebois predicts marijuana will be a growing trend in the food industry and believes "rigorous policy has a role to play."

Without proper regulation, Charlebois said buyers could see marijuana-infused products without the proper dosage or packaging.