If a company pays its employees a living wage, should they have a better shot at being awarded a municipal tender?

That's one of the questions Halifax Coun. Lindell Smith wants answered in a staff report looking at changing the city's procurement policy.

Smith, who represents Halifax Peninsula North, requested a staff report earlier this week to address how tenders are scored and whether there could be options for scoring on buying local, as well as social and economic benefits, the provision of a living wage and environmental impacts.

"As we look at our strategic goals and our priorities as a city, we should also make sure that anything that we're procuring or tendering out should reflect our priorities," Smith told fellow councillors as he put his motion forward.

'Buy Local' debates in the past

"I'm not saying only source local. But is there a benefit of giving more preference in some way to people or businesses that have local aspects to it?"

The call for a report was made Tuesday after a two-hour debate on how to streamline the municipality's procurement process and still maintain enough checks and balances.

Councillors agreed to ask for a new report, even though they have had debates in the past about giving local companies preference in awarding tenders.

A couple of councillors warned the region was treading on thin ice.

Warning from some councillors

"I asked for a similar report in the 1990s," said Coun. Steve Adams, who represents Spryfield-Sambro Loop-Prospect Road.

"If we do something like this from a preferential perspective, we'd better hope that other municipalities and cities don't do the same."

Other councillors pointed out this report wouldn't only focus on local preferences.

Coun. Waye Mason, who represents Halifax South Downtown, said the federal government includes in its tenders a clause that asks, "What's in it for us?"

Coun. Waye Mason noted the report will look at more than just "Buy Local". (CBC)

"Maybe we could be looking at, for major projects, making sure that procurement includes elements of, 'Do you have a local architectural firm? A local engineering firm? What kind of local economic impact is there going to be?'" he said.

"I think it goes beyond just saying, 'Well, we want to buy local.'"

According to the municipality's finance department, the procurement department handled 224 tenders worth about $189 million in the last fiscal year.