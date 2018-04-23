Nova Scotia government dealing with another privacy breach

The Nova Scotia government has advised more than 1,000 people that their personal information may have been shared without their knowledge Monday during a 37-minute scramble to get their children registered for a popular school program.

Officials with the Halifax Regional Centre for Education (HRCE), formerly the Halifax Regional School Board, shut down the Excel online registration system after they were told by people using it that they could see the personal information of others on the forms they were supposed to fill out.

That happened to NDP MLA Claudia Chender, who was trying to register her three children for the after-school Excel program at the Dartmouth school they attend.

"When I got to the part where it was authorizing other people to pick up my children, suddenly there was a list of, like, 10 people and their phone number and their age and all of these things," she said.

Claudia Chender, the NDP MLA for Dartmouth South, was trying to register her children for the program when she saw other people's private information. (CBC)

Chender said the system froze at that point. When she reloaded the page, those forms were empty.

It was only after she completed the process that the opposition politician realized what had happened constituted a privacy breach.

The breach follows another one earlier this month , when thousands of pages of documents, including personal information, could have been downloaded from the province's access-to-information portal.

Roughly 700 people have been notified that their personal information was accessed by someone not authorized to have it. Nova Scotia's Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner is investigating the breach.

Chender said she's "hoping to get some answers again about why, again, we have an unsecured, public-facing information system that's so easily accessed."

"I mean, I'm not a hacker. I literally did everything I was instructed to do and was given access on my screen in an unavoidable way to other people's private information."

HRCE apologizes

According to a statement posted on the HRCE website, "approximately 3,200 parents/guardians would have received an access code to register this morning. Of those with access, 1091 completed their registration form, and 82 had started but did not finish."

Those who logged on received an email apology from Joanne Williams, the co-ordinator of the HRCE.

"We deeply regret that this privacy breach has occurred and please know that we are taking this matter seriously."

The province's information and privacy commissioner is monitoring the actions taken by the province but hasn't decided yet whether this latest breach warrants an investigation.