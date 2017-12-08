A controversial building proposal in Dartmouth's Manor Park area is still up in the air after a three-hour meeting on Thursday night.

People packed into a community council public hearing that was meant to decide whether a nine-storey commercial and residential building could be constructed at the corner of Prince Albert Road and Glenwood Drive.

More than 160 residents showed up, with two dozen speaking out against the building, and only two speaking in favour.

In the end, the Harbour East-Marine Drive Community Council voted to put off a decision until January and asked the developer to put forward a new plan for a building only six storeys high.

Already downsized from 15 to 9 stories

Monaco Investments Partnership has been fighting to build on the mixed-use property for seven years — and many residents have been fighting against the development for seven years too.

The initial proposal to build a 15-storey building on the site was refused by council in 2012.

Heather Clark, a resident on Glenwood Avenue, petitioned against the site then, and was at Thursday's meeting to oppose the building.

"We've been garnering support to not have this building in our community because we just don't feel that it fits with the size and scale," she said.

The project being debated Thursday night would include space for 90 dwellings and 600 square feet of commercial space.

Concerns about traffic, light, property values

Clark said she's concerned about increased traffic and decreased property values.

She's also worries how the tall building could potentially cause wind tunnels or impact nearby Lake Banook, which is known for its paddling.

"My neighbours... well they wouldn't be able to see. The sunlight would be limited in our yards," she said. "It is frustrating ... This process doesn't seem to be working."

Developer Tony Maskine said he's made numerous changes to the design during seven years of applications and back and forth with municipal staff.

"We worked with staff. We entertained discussions with the community. We did all the things we were asked. We made numerous changes. So I'm just not sure how much more you can do to get to a conclusion. If the process requires this level of effort, then the process needs to be seriously examined."

He said "the process has some clearly broken issues. It's a difficult road."

Developer will consider shorter building

Maskine said he was disappointed they couldn't reach a decision Thursday and he would continue to work on it because he's already invested so much.

"There's a lot of frustrated people here tonight. There's a lot of people who feel they've been put through some injustice. But I promise you, this poor old developer, he's the guy that's getting hurt. Not them." he said.

Maskine said he'll consider reducing the size of the building and said the building would have to "change significantly in terms of its curb appeal."

"Whether we actually agree to it or not will depend on the economics," he said. "As it gets lower, we're getting into wood frame territory at five and six stories. You just cant do the things that you would like to do as the things get smaller."

6 stories could fit with Centre Plan

A six-storey building would be more in line with the area's new Centre Plan, which are standardized development guidelines that should come out next year and would limit how many stories could be built.

Tasha Armenta, a teacher and parent who lives in the neighbourhood, said she's not opposed to an apartment building, but feels one of this size could greatly impact the area.

She said she feels like the developer is trying to push through the project before a Centre Plan comes into effect next year.

"I'm crossing my fingers that they'll vote with the residents of the area who will be impacted by the decision," she said. "With three young kids living in the area, [traffic] is a concern for me."