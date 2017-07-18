Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed he will be take part in Halifax Pride events this year, including the 30th annual Pride parade happening Saturday downtown.

Trudeau confirmed his attendance in a tweet on Monday evening.

Trudeau was Canada's first sitting prime minister to march in a Pride parade during Toronto's festival in 2016.

"It is always important to stand with different communities and celebrate the strength of our country's diversity," the Prime Minister's Office wrote in an email to CBC News Monday evening.

Prior to marching in the parade, Trudeau will hold a number of public events including a stop at Kejimkujik National Park on Friday.

The parade begins at 1 p.m. on Saturday and will go along Barrington Street, Spring Garden Road, South Park Street and finish at the Garrison Grounds.