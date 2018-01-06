Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will make a stop in Nova Scotia next week, according to the website of a Liberal member of Parliament from the province.

Sackville-Preston-Chezzetcook MP Darrell Samson said in a statement that the prime minister will hold a public town hall meeting at Sackville High School in Lower Sackville, N.S., on Tuesday.

Samson said the prime minister wants to hear from the public on issues that matter as the new year begins.

Trudeau held town hall meetings from coast to coast in 2017 and plans to do the same this year, he said.

Samson said topics include how to create growth that works for everyone, prepare for the jobs of the future and build a stronger, more resilient middle class.