Pricey drug could help Digby dad fighting rare cancer

It all started four years ago when Jordan Morgan noticed a small lump on his left thigh.

The 34-year-old father of two from Digby, N.S., gave it a few days to clear up. When it didn't, he went to his family doctor.

"For it to be a sarcoma would be a really rare thing," said Morgan. "You've got to think about the common things first. He believed it was a fatty cyst … but he did send me for an urgent ultrasound. And with having those tests, progressively the news got worse."

Morgan, a former nurse and current beekeeper, would find out he has an undifferentiated cell sarcoma, a rare form of cancer.

Pricey but potentially life-saving drug

"We hear about Rob Ford having liposarcoma and Terry Fox having osteosarcoma , but there's subtypes that aren't even known," said Morgan. "Therefore there's no specific chemo treatments."

He's hoping a drug that received conditional approval from Health Canada in December could help.

Lartruvo could potentially shrink his tumour down to an operable size, Morgan said.

Jordan Morgan is a husband, father, former nurse and beekeeper. (Submitted by Angela Morgan)

But there are two problems: Lartruvo hasn't been added to any provincial drug plans yet and Morgan said he's been told by his oncologist that it could cost as much as $15,000 per dose.

His doctor has also told Morgan he would need about $130,000 worth of treatment.

Morgan said he's contacted the pharmaceutical company, Eli Lilly, his MLA, his MP, the province's health minister and his insurance company for help.

"That's the hope — that one of these lines I've cast will help me get the treatment sooner rather than later," he said.

Lartruvo not on any drug plans yet

In an email to CBC News, Nova Scotia's Department of Health and Wellness said Lartruvo is "going through the normal process for all new oncology drugs approved by Health Canada. No jurisdictions have added this drug to their plans at this time."

Jordan Morgan and his family. (Submitted by Hannah Moore)

New cancer drugs are reviewed by the pan-Canadian Oncology Drug Review Expert Review Committee, the department said. The committee considers clinical studies, coverage of alternatives and the input of patient groups and physicians before making a recommendation for coverage.

If Lartruvo is recommended for public coverage, the department said its price may need to be negotiated through the pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance with the manufacturer before provinces decide to provide coverage in individual jurisdictions. It's unclear how long that process could take.

Helping out

As of Wednesday morning, a GoFundMe page set up by Morgan's friend Sarah Yetman had raised about $8,500.

"Not only is he a young father, he's a member of the health-care profession; he's been fighting this fight for so long and he needs it," said Yetman. "I just feel like if we can help him, we got to do what we can do."

Jordan Morgan with his 4-year-old son, Felix. (Submitted by Jordan Morgan)

Digby-Clare MLA Gordon Wilson said he first became aware of Morgan's situation on Friday. He said he's contacted the pharmaceutical company and the Health Department to find solutions.

"I have absolutely nothing but admiration for the young man myself, personally, as I would any constituents.… Health situations are, regardless of the individual, they're very serious," said Wilson.

Compassionate access not available

Eli Lilly told CBC News the drug is not available through compassionate access or patient support programs, but Canadian patients can access treatment with Lartruvo in Canada if they have private insurance coverage or by paying out of pocket.

Lartruvo is $2,074 per 50-millilitre vial, but that price doesn't include any costs associated with distribution or administration of the medication. The cost of the treatment is different for each patient, as it is based on the weight of the patient, the company said.

Morgan said he's been overwhelmed by the help and support he's received so far.

"You just never know who's going to pick a ball up and kind of run with it and just want to help," Morgan said. "The people closest are quite often along for the ride with you and affected just as much as me with being discouraged with bad news. It's great to have some outside help."

Morgan said his condition can change at any time, but he's been staying busy by spending time with his sons, ages 12 and 4, and building his beekeeping workshop.

"I do stuff every day. If I'm feeling really well, I go down to the family farm to the barn and milk the cow ... but people don't expect much of me," Morgan said. "But there are a lot of things I can be involved in around home."