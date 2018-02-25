A Digby, N.S., man who needs a new and very expensive chemotherapy drug says pharmaceutical manufacturer Eli Lilly will cover the costs under its compassionate care program.

"My immediate response is a big sigh of relief," said Jordan Morgan. "It's a huge stress lifted."

Morgan, a 34-year-old father of two, was diagnosed with undifferentiated cell sarcoma, a rare form of cancer, four years ago.

He has been trying obtain Lartruvo, a new drug that received a conditional approval from Health Canada in December, to shrink his tumour. But because it isn't available through any provincial drug plans, he was struggling to find the money to pay for up to $130,000 worth of treatment.

On Feb. 14, he was able to access the Eli Lilly compassionate care program.

Receiving treatment

He had his first round of treatment Feb. 5.

It's a combination therapy. One week, he takes a chemotherapy drug that has already been approved along with Lartruvo. In the second week, he'll only take Lartruvo. He then has a third week without any drug treatment.

Jordan Morgan and his family are relieved that his expensive cancer-fighting therapy is being funded through a compassionate care program initiated by pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly. (Submitted by Hannah Moore)

"The first week, it was terrible. I felt really bad, just kind of like the worst flu imaginable," he said. "The second week I went into it not really knowing what to expect, just having the one drug. But it was much better."

Morgan says he is now better equipped to know what to expect going forward.

"Knowing I have one week potentially feeling ill, but also going into that with more coping mechanisms … combined with having two weeks [where] I know I'll function and feel well, I'm feeling pretty optimistic about everything right now."

Fundraisers continue

Morgan estimates about fundraising efforts have raised about $60,000 to help him and hs family.

A friend of Morgan's set up a Go Fund Me account, churches have offered money, Still Fired Distillery in Annapolis Royal held a benefit for him and a youngster in the community raised $300 through collecting bottles.

Shelburne County fisherman Todd Newell raised money through hand-to-claw combat with a lobster. There will also be an arm wrestling competition in Digby to raise money for Morgan in March.

Although his chemo is being covered, Morgan said his donors have encouraged him to hang on to the money fo now.

"My first instinct is to give it to the next person in need, but people who have contributed say this is for you and your family and don't make any big decisions right now. It might open up other treatment options in the future," he said.

'Advocate for yourself'

Morgan, a former nurse, said other people dealing with a health situation like his need strength to be their own advocates.

"You have to advocate for yourself and be kind of brave, I guess, to step out there and ask for help."

In his quest to get the medication, he contacted his MLA and the pharmaceutical company for help. He also spoke about his situation publicly.

"I was lucky in one sense to be feeling well enough to do so," Morgan said.

"I think everybody has a level of anxiety or fear in that type of situation and I cope with it pretty well. But one of the ways I do so is to do everything I can to help myself."