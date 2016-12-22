Metro Care and Share Society and Sobeys teamed up to pack 80 Christmas baskets for families in the East Preston area (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

Dozens of elves were working a little bit of Christmas magic in a Halifax-area community Thursday morning.

Inside the East Preston Family Resource Centre, volunteers were filling up gift baskets to help support 80 families in the Preston area.

"There are many organizations here and many people have come to help," said Trina Fraser, the centre's executive director.

"We are doing up packages, through generous donations from Sobeys, to pass out to families that partake in programs here at our family resource centre."

Fraser said Sobeys teamed up with the Metro Care and Share Society, a registered charity that helps pay for students' university tuition, to pull the Christmas baskets together.

Some of the young volunteers packing up Christmas baskets at the East Preston Family Resource Centre. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

"It's so good that families can be together at Christmastime," said Mel Boutilier, society president. "But they also need many things after Christmas."

Kayvont Johnson is one of the young people whose tuition the society hopes to help pay. The Grade 10 student helped organize the Christmas basket event.

"I just wanted to help out people who are in need at Christmastime," said Johnson. "There are those who maybe can't afford a Christmas dinner and stuff like that, so we're just helping them out."

Three rooms were used for packing baskets, including one for food items. The other rooms focused on supplies for teenagers and babies.

Cynthia Thompson, communications director for Sobeys, said the company has been active with many Christmas programs in dozens of Nova Scotia communities as part of its Star of Christmas campaign.

The baskets were to be delivered to families in North Preston, East Preston and Cherry Brook.

"We look at this as an opportunity for families to get ahead a little bit," said Fraser. "Especially this time of year we have many families who come here.

"Many of them work but in today's society, with the cost of food being high and the cost of living, it can get difficult at times."