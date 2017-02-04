Loblaw Co., the parent company of No Frills, Loblaws and Superstore grocery chains, has recalled its PC Organics brand Apple, Blueberry and Green Pea strained baby food because of a food poisoning threat.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued a "high-risk" release Saturday which warned that 128 millilitre packets of the baby food with Oct. 31, 2017 expiry date stamped on the label should not be used because they could contain the bacteria which produces botulism. The baby food, a single product that combines all three flavours, is sold in Loblaw stores across the county.

The containers, with the UPC code 0 60383 06292 7, should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

PC Organics brand Apple, Blueberry & Green Pea strained baby food has been recalled due to a food poisoning risk. (Canadian Food Inspection Agency)

Botulism is a serious illness that can cause muscle paralysis. It's caused by a neurotoxin and produced by the bacterium Clostridium botulinum

A customer complaint triggered the recall, a news release said. However "there have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product."

The agency said it is investigating the complaint, which could lead to a recall of other products. More warnings could be issued.