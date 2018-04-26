Pregnant nurse attacked by patient a week after safety concerns dismissed, says union

The union that represents employees at the East Coast Forensic Hospital says its concerns about unreliable panic alarms were dismissed just a week before a patient attacked a pregnant nurse, who is now in hospital getting ready to deliver her baby.

According to Nova Scotia Government and General Employees Union president Jason MacLean, the lack of action by the Nova Scotia Health Authority placed both the nurse and her baby in jeopardy.

The woman, who is 33 weeks pregnant, was attacked on Monday while she was caring for a patient at the psychiatric hospital in Dartmouth. The union said the patient needed constant observation.

"A fellow nurse heard squealing coming from the room," according to a written statement provided by the union. "The patient was on top of the nurse attempting to kick and punch her in the abdomen."

Masking tape on alarms

The union is concerned the panic alarm she had did not immediately trigger a response and that it took longer than expected for an ambulance to arrive to take the nurse to hospital.

The union says it brought concerns to the health authority in February that the personal security alarms were not consistently in working order. (CBC)

"This nurse, 33 weeks pregnant, while being attacked by a patient, was left completely vulnerable because her personal security alarm was not within reach and held together with masking tape, which made it impossible to signal for help," MacLean said in a news release issued Thursday.

The union said it raised concerns about the panic alarms in a report to the health authority on Feb. 23. The report noted that the alarms are triggered by using a slide button, but the tape used to hold the alarms together prevented the slide button from being easily activated, the union said.

A secondary alarm, activated by pulling a string, was also hindered by the tape, the union said.

Assessment deemed 'waste of time,' union says

A request was made for a risk assessment of violence in the workplace, but on April 16 the health authority said it would be a "waste of time," according to a news release from the union.

"One week after having their safety concerns dismissed, this nurse was attacked," MacLean said in a statement. "If not for others hearing her screams, who knows what the outcome could have been for her and her unborn child?

The union is calling on the health authority to conduct a violence-in-the-workplace assessment, as well as staff and equipment assessments in all provincial health-care facilities.

Halifax Regional Police say they are investigating.