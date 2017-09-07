Parents anxious for confirmation that their four-year-old will start pre-primary this month may have to wait a little longer.

That's because most school boards are still trying to find the people they need to properly staff the 50 classrooms promised by the McNeil Liberals in this spring's election campaign.

Only three boards have completed their hiring to fill jobs in their specific regions — the Tri-County Regional School Board, Cape Breton-Victoria Regional School Board and Conseil scolaire acadien provincial.

The other boards are still in the process of hiring staff:

Annapolis Valley Regional School Board

South Shore Regional School Board

Halifax Regional School Board

Chignecto-Central Regional School Board

Strait Regional School Board

According to a news release issued by the Nova Scotia government, parents will be notified and their spots confirmed by boards once those boards have completed their hiring.