The provincial government is expanding Nova Scotia's pre-primary program and will add 130 more classes by next September.

That will bring the total number of pre-primary classes in the province to 184 in 129 schools.

There will also be one privately run facility in Kentville, where a local daycare will run the service on behalf of the government.

Premier Stephen McNeil and Education Minister Zach Churchill made the announcement Wednesday in the middle of a rambunctious pre-primary class at Harbourview Elementary School in Dartmouth.

The additional spaces will bring the program for four-year-olds to 65 more communities in Nova Scotia, including Thorburn, Albert Bridge and Mahone Bay.

The Liberal government has promised to extend pre-primary across the province by 2020.