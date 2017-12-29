Nova Scotia Power says its crews have restored electricity to the last of its customers who lost power after an intense windstorm swept across the province starting Christmas Day.

The widespread outages affected about 158,000 customers, starting around 4 p.m. on Monday afternoon. The final customers to be reconnected were six homes on Big Tancook and Little Tancook islands, with power restored as of 2 p.m. Friday.

The utility noted that some customers with damaged electrical equipment are still without power, as an electrician needs to complete repairs before power can be safely restored.

Nova Scotia Power's website shows a total of 17 "active outages" affecting 91 customers remain, though the utility said earlier some of the outstanding outages happened after the storm had ended.

Spokesperson David Rodenhiser said Friday morning the utility had trouble getting to Big Tancook and Little Tancook islands because the ferry was shut down this week. Nova Scotia Power ultimately hired a helicopter to bring crews to the islands to make repairs.

Cold weather to continue into weekend

The company had repeatedly changed the estimated restoration time over the last few days, with initial estimates saying power would be fully restored by noon on Wednesday.

Nova Scotia Power said its priority had been to fix the larger outages and took time to get to the smaller ones, which crews found to be more complex than they expected after getting a closer look at the damage.

The highest concentration of outages was along the South Shore; winds across Nova Scotia reached 110 km/h during the storm.

Cold temperatures are expected to continue across Nova Scotia over the weekend, with wind chill values of below –20 C.

There are a few flights travelling to and from Halifax Stanfield International Airport on Friday that are delayed or cancelled.

Meanwhile, Marine Atlantic ferries between Newfoundland and Cape Breton sailed for the first time in days Thursday night after a break in the weather.