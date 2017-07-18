Power was fully restored across a large part of peninsular Halifax after more than 4,000 customers were in the dark for nearly two hours on Tuesday evening.

Nova Scotia Power's website showed the outage stretched from Bayers Road almost all the way to Point Pleasant Park.

Spokesperson Tiffany Chase said power was fully restored around 10 p.m.

Power now restored in #Halifax. Cause is still under investigation. Thank you for your patience! — @nspowerinc

"The cause of the outage is still unknown. Crews patrolled the lines but were unable to find the cause," she said.

Chase noted that there were multiple reports on social media, and at least one call, about a helium balloon as the potential cause.

However, she said crews did not find anything like that in their search.