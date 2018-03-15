Thousands of Nova Scotians are still waiting to have their power restored after a third nor'easter in less than a week brought punishing winds and heavy, wet snow to the Maritimes.

As of 6:45 a.m. there were more than 8,000 Nova Scotia Power customers still waiting to be reconnected.

The outages are mostly scattered along the Atlantic coastline, which received the highest wind gusts in the recent storm.

Wind gusts during the storm — which began Tuesday night and lingered into Wednesday morning — reached as high as 128 km/h according to weather stations at Halifax Kootenay, near Herring Cove, and Grand Étang, said CBC meteorologist Kalin Mitchell.

It's not clear when all outages will be restored but according to Nova Scotia Power's website most outages should be restored by 11:30 or 11:45 a.m. Thursday with more remote outages like northern Caper Breton have an estimated restoration time of 12:30 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.