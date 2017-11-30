Many residents of Halifax's Fenwick Tower are still without power after fire ripped through a unit on the 26th floor of the downtown highrise Wednesday afternoon.

Parts of the building are under renovation, which meant water from the sprinkler system and from firefighters made it into the walls and electrical panels, according to Kevin Reade, a division commander with Halifax Regional Fire.

"We had electrical conduits that were wet from the 22nd floor all the way down to the parkade," he said. Officials are looking into whether the fire was caused by an electrical problem, he said.

More than 250 tenants were evacuated from the 33-floor building Wednesday afternoon and many more were not allowed in. They were told to wait and stay warm in transit buses that were brought to the area.

Tenants were allowed to return to their apartments after a few hours, but most were without power.

"I'm a student and I'm writing papers, so I needed power. So I packed up and went to a hotel for the night," said Dalhousie University student Cadence Hayes, who lives on one of the floors above the fire.

Her power had been restored by the time she returned home Thursday morning.

But tenants who live on floors two through 18 weren't as lucky. Their power is still off and they don't know when it will come back.

"I like having my electricity, and having it out beginning yesterday to now is really frustrating," said Meagan McLeod, who lives on the fifth floor.

McLeod got up at 3 a.m. to take her puppy outside — and then couldn't immediately get back in.

"I went outside and then tried to get back in by using my fob and it wouldn't work," said McLeod. "So I was basically stranded and it took about an hour for somebody to let me in."

Built in 1971, Fenwick Tower is Canada's tallest residential building east of Montreal.

Templeton Properties is investing between $55 million and $60 million into renovations that are expected to be completed in 2018.