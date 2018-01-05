Tens of thousands of Nova Scotians are without power this morning with a winter storm bringing "hurricane-force" wind gusts as high as 140 km/h to the region, according to the utility.

At 5:15 a.m. AT there were 137,000 outages reported on Nova Scotia Power's website — that represents one-third of all of the utility's customers. There are more than 1,000 people working on restoring power to Nova Scotia but it could be a few days before everyone gets power back.

Here are the projected wind gusts for Nova Scotia at 4 a.m. Friday, expressed in km/h. (CBC)

NSP says it will work where it can but it's not safe to be up in the air, working on a line, if the winds are more than 80 km/h.

In New Brunswick, about 13,000 power customers were out Friday morning and Maritime Electric on P.E.I. has outages in 28 communities.

Due to the high winds, a pole caught fire after an equipment failure near Peggy's Cove.

There are school and business cancellations for all three Maritime provinces: Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island.

Strong winds will continue this morning with the most powerful winds hitting central and mainland Nova Scotia, northern Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Islands where winds gusting between 70 km/h and 100 km/h expected.

While parts of Nova Scotia were whipped by wind and rain amid temperatures well above freezing, New Brunswickers faced heavy snow that made it impossible to see across the street.

Flurries are expected in Nova Scotia, P.E.I. and southern New Brunswick on Friday, with temperatures falling throughout the day and remaining low for the weekend as a polar vortex descends on the region, said CBC meteorologist Kalin Mitchell.

Josh Douthwright shovels snow at the entrance to the Federal Building on Highfield Street in Moncton, N.B., on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018. (Stephen MacGillivray/Canadian Press)

In northern New Brunswick, Mitchell said five to 10 centimetres of snow could fall on Friday. With the additional snow, some areas will have seen 30 to 45 centimetres.

A storm surge in Nova Scotia at high tide last night around 10 o'clock has left several roads closed. Highway 207 near Lawrencetown is closed. The Department of Transportation says there are several roads in Lunenburg County with debris on the road and in the Liverpool area, Western Head Causeway and Shore Road are closed.

Wash out on the road here in Cowbay.

RCMP and Halifax Regional Police say if you must travel, drive slowly — there could be downed power lines, trees or other debris on the roads.

Many flights scheduled to arrive in and depart from Halifax on Friday are cancelled or delayed. There are also a handful of flights cancelled or delayed at airports in New Brunswick, P.E.I. and Newfoundland.

Crews work on power lines in Lunenburg, N.S., as winds picked up on Thursday. (Colleen Jones/CBC)

Marine Atlantic cancelled its Friday crossings between North Sydney, N.S., and Port aux Basques, N.L. Crossings on Saturday, Sunday and Monday may also be affected.

Bay Ferries cancelled its Friday morning sailings between Saint John and Digby, N.S. The company noted there is also a possibility more crossings could be cancelled on Friday.