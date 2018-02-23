Nova Scotia Power says a failed insulator at the Spryfield substation is responsible for an outage that affected more than 11,000 customers in the Halifax area Friday morning.

Tiffany Chase, speaking for the utility, said there are two transformers at the substation that needed repair. As of 9:45 a.m. there were still about 4,700 customers without power after crews restored one of the transformers.

The current estimate on NSP's website for restoring everyone is between 11:30 a.m. and 1:45 p.m.

Chase said she wasn't sure what caused the insulator to fail.

The insulator is a piece of protective equipment for the other equipment on the substation, said Chase. So if there's any kind of surge or problem in the substation the insulator acts to protect the rest of the equipment, sort of like a trip switch on a power bar.