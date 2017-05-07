The electricity is out in scattered sections of the province this morning. As of 7:10 a.m. more than 1,200 customers were without power, according to the Nova Scotia Power website.

Most of the outages are in the LeHave Islands and Hebbs Cross areas of Lunenburg County.

There are smaller outages along the mainland's southwest coast and near North East Margaree on Cape Breton Island.

It's not clear from the website what knocked out the power, but there were gusty winds in parts of the province last night and into this morning.

The utility expects to have power restored to most areas by 11 a.m. today.