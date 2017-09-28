If you want to tell the Nova Scotia government your thoughts on pot — how it should be sold, how old you should be to buy it, or where to legally consume it — you'll have to go online or be home when a pollster calls looking for your opinion.

Nova Scotia's public consultation process on legalized marijuana, rolling out later this fall, will be three-pronged approach that won't include public meetings, Justice Minister Mark Furey told CBC News.

"There'll be an online component so Nova Scotians can have input," he said, speaking Wednesday outside the legislative chamber at Province House. "There'll be a public opinion telephone poll and there will be continued discussion with stakeholders."

Stakeholders include "law enforcement, the legal community, the general public at large, special interest groups, and health care," said Furey, who is a retired RCMP officer.

Businesses currently selling marijuana or related products would have an "opportunity" to provide input, he said, but the province hasn't reached out to get it. "We haven't had any direct conversation with them at this point."

Atlantic-wide approach needed

Furey said he expects that most opinions would likely be gathered online.

"That will afford every Nova Scotian the opportunity to provide input, and the public opinion telephone polling will capture another element or component of Nova Scotians."

The provincial government has also been talking to the other Atlantic provinces, looking for common ground on the issue. That, too, needed to be considered in developing a policy on pot, Furey said.

Justice Minister Mark Furey says Nova Scotia's public consultation process will be three-pronged approach that won't include public meetings. (CBC)

"We have taken the position that the best approach is a regional approach," he said. "We don't want to get into a cross-border issue of shopping for legal cannabis."

The plan is to let the public know "over the next few weeks" how they can let their voices be heard, Furey said.

"There are different opinions and views on age and the retail model and how and where it should be consumed. I think that input is important and certainly valuable for me to be aware of."