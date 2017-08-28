A 62-year-old boater was found dead in Porters Lake Monday morning following an overnight search launched after someone reported hearing calls for help at about 11:30 p.m.

RCMP say someone who lives in the area found the West Chezzetcook man's body around 8:15 a.m.

Emergency crews responded Sunday night after someone reported a boat circling in the lake. No one was on the vessel and it was taken back to shore.

Police say Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency searched through the night on two boats, as did several local boaters.

Eastern Shore Ground Search and Rescue were called to help and a Department of Natural Resources helicopter and the RCMP's underwater recovery team joined efforts this morning.

Police are investigating what happened.