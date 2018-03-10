An electrical fire on board a Porter flight led to an unexpected landing at Fredericton airport Saturday morning.

The 8.50 a.m. flight was headed from Halifax to Montreal. Porter confirmed in an email to CBC News that the crew reported "a small electrical fire that was extinguished prior to landing."

Ginny Clark from Dartmouth, N.S., was on Porter flight 1480 with her daughter when she saw sparks coming from the light fixtures, she told CBC News.

Passengers saw sparks coming from a light over the windows on board the Porter flight, says Ginny Clark. (Submitted by G. Clark)

Clark said there was a smell of burned plastic on board.

A passenger alerted a flight attendant who "addressed it right away," she said.

"It was a little concerning, of course, but the flight attendant kept calm, cool and collected and basically said 'We're gong to check this out,'" she said.

A bus arrived at Fredericton airport to pick up stranded passengers. (Submitted by G. Clark)

After a few minutes, the 72 passengers were told that they'd be landing at the nearest airport, said Clark.

"There was a moment of, what do we do in this situation, for sure," she said.

Fire trucks arrived at the airport to offer shelter to passengers until they were bused off the tarmac.

Waiting at baggage claim

There are still at least four fire trucks and multiple personnel surrounding the plane on the tarmac.

It's snowy and foggy in Fredericton, and plows are in operation on the runway.

When Clark spoke to CBC News, she was waiting at the airport's baggage claim. She said Porter is bringing in another plane from Toronto.

Emergency crews are still on the scene. (Submitted by G. Clark)

But she doesn't expect to get to her destination any time soon. She was heading to Toronto to visit family for March break.

"We're hoping to get on a plane today," she said. "This was a flight that was already diverted from last night so we're really hopeful that we'll get on our trip."

Porter responds

Porter Airlines said there were 72 passengers and four crew members on board.

"We understand that everyone involved safely exited the aircraft in Fredericton," the company said in an emailed statement. "We are currently determining alternatives for the passengers to travel to their destination today on an another flight. The aircraft involved will be inspected and assessed prior to becoming serviceable at a later time."

Johanne Gallant, president and CEO of the Fredericton International Airport, said no one was injured.

Planes are continuing to land at the airport, which remains open, Gallant said.